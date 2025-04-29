April 29, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Alamos Gold's Earnings: A Preview

Alamos Gold AGI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alamos Gold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in Alamos Gold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.23 0.21 0.18 0.13
EPS Actual 0.25 0.19 0.24 0.13
Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Performance of Alamos Gold Shares

Shares of Alamos Gold were trading at $28.43 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Alamos Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

AGI
AGIAlamos Gold Inc
$28.27-0.56%

Overview
