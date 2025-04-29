Alamos Gold's Earnings: A Preview

Alamos Gold AGI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Alamos Gold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.
Investors in Alamos Gold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.21
|0.18
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.19
|0.24
|0.13
|Price Change %
|3.0%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|-1.0%
Performance of Alamos Gold Shares
Shares of Alamos Gold were trading at $28.43 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
