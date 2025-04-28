NMI Holdings's Earnings Outlook

NMI Holdings NMIH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NMI Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Investors in NMI Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 4.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NMI Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.14 1.05 0.99 EPS Actual 1.07 1.15 1.20 1.08 Price Change % -5.0% -5.0% 0.0% 3.0%

NMI Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of NMI Holdings were trading at $33.4 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on NMI Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NMI Holdings.

NMI Holdings has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $41.75, the consensus suggests a potential 25.0% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and PennyMac Financial Servs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PennyMac Financial Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $120.4, suggesting a potential 260.48% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and PennyMac Financial Servs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walker & Dunlop Outperform 24.46% $156.35M 2.45% PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 53.22% $281.12M 1.97%

Key Takeaway:

NMI Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, NMI Holdings is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

Understanding the Numbers: NMI Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: NMI Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NMI Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NMI Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NMI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for NMI Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.