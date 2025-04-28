April 28, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Vicor

Vicor VICR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The announcement from Vicor is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.77% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vicor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.14 0.06 0.11
EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 -0.03 0.06
Price Change % 23.0% 14.000000000000002% 0.0% -9.0%

eps graph

Vicor Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vicor were trading at $51.49 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vicor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
