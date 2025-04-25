Insights Ahead: BankUnited's Quarterly Earnings

BankUnited BKU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BankUnited to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits BankUnited's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.74 0.65 0.59 EPS Actual 0.91 0.81 0.72 0.64 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited were trading at $33.67 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BankUnited visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.