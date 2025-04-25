Ameris Earnings Preview

Ameris ABCB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ameris will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

The announcement from Ameris is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ameris's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.25 1.14 1.04 EPS Actual 1.38 1.38 1.17 1.10 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Ameris Shares

Shares of Ameris were trading at $56.8 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ameris visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.