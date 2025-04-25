A Look at PotlatchDeltic's Upcoming Earnings Report

PotlatchDeltic PCH will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PotlatchDeltic to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds PotlatchDeltic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PotlatchDeltic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.06 0.15 0.01 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.17 0 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic were trading at $39.05 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PotlatchDeltic

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PotlatchDeltic.

The consensus rating for PotlatchDeltic is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $47.5 implies a potential 21.64% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Four Corners Property Tr, National Storage and Outfront Media, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Four Corners Property Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 21.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential 2.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 46.22% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Four Corners Property Tr, National Storage and Outfront Media are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PotlatchDeltic Buy 1.43% $34.66M 0.25% Four Corners Property Tr Neutral 4.90% $58.19M 1.87% National Storage Neutral -11.74% $137.87M 1.68% Outfront Media Outperform -1.60% $255.80M 11.33%

Key Takeaway:

PotlatchDeltic ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. For Return on Equity, PotlatchDeltic is also at the bottom.

Delving into PotlatchDeltic's Background

PotlatchDeltic Corp is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.

A Deep Dive into PotlatchDeltic's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PotlatchDeltic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: PotlatchDeltic's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PotlatchDeltic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PotlatchDeltic's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, PotlatchDeltic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for PotlatchDeltic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.