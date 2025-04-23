Uncovering Potential: West Bancorp's Earnings Preview

West Bancorp WTBA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect West Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The announcement from West Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.31 0.32 0.27 EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.31 0.35 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorp were trading at $19.56 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.