Earnings Outlook For First Business Finl Servs

First Business Finl Servs FBIZ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Business Finl Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The market awaits First Business Finl Servs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Business Finl Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.19 1.09 1.12 EPS Actual 1.43 1.24 1.23 1.04 Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of First Business Finl Servs were trading at $48.65 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

