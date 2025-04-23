An Overview of American Airlines Group's Earnings

American Airlines Group AAL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Airlines Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

Investors in American Airlines Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.15 1.05 -0.29 EPS Actual 0.86 0.30 1.09 -0.34 Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group were trading at $9.31 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

