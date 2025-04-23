Exploring PG&E's Earnings Expectations

PG&E PCG will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PG&E to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

PG&E bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PG&E's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.33 0.30 0.35 EPS Actual 0.31 0.37 0.31 0.37 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Tracking PG&E's Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E were trading at $17.44 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on PG&E

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PG&E.

PG&E has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $20.78, the consensus suggests a potential 19.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Entergy, Xcel Energy and Exelon, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 420.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Xcel Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $74.43, suggesting a potential 326.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Exelon, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 169.5% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Entergy, Xcel Energy and Exelon, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PG&E Outperform -5.82% $2.19B 2.34% Entergy Outperform 0.64% $1.25B 1.90% Xcel Energy Neutral -9.35% $1.29B 2.39% Exelon Neutral 1.94% $2.39B 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

PG&E ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About PG&E

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

Breaking Down PG&E's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PG&E's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: PG&E's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PG&E's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PG&E's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, PG&E faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for PG&E visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.