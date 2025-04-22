April 22, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Century Communities

Century Communities CCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Century Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

The market awaits Century Communities's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Century Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 3.18 2.56 2.46 1.39
EPS Actual 3.49 2.72 2.65 2.22
Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% 3.0% -5.0%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities were trading at $58.47 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

