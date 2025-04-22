What's Next: Banc of California's Earnings Preview

Banc of California BANC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Banc of California will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Banc of California bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.10 0.19 0.22 EPS Actual 0.28 0.25 0.16 0.19 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -6.0% 1.0%

Performance of Banc of California Shares

Shares of Banc of California were trading at $12.89 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banc of California visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.