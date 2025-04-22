Earnings Outlook For Plexus

Plexus PLXS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Plexus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

The market awaits Plexus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 10.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Plexus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.55 1.30 0.87 EPS Actual 1.73 1.85 1.45 0.94 Price Change % -10.0% 7.000000000000001% 12.0% 4.0%

Performance of Plexus Shares

Shares of Plexus were trading at $121.02 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Plexus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Plexus.

The consensus rating for Plexus is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $169.0 implies a potential 39.65% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sanmina, IPG Photonics and TTM Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sanmina, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, suggesting a potential 23.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IPG Photonics, with an average 1-year price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential 39.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 72.73% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Sanmina, IPG Photonics and TTM Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plexus Buy -0.66% $100.69M 2.82% Sanmina Neutral 7.02% $167.91M 2.92% IPG Photonics Buy -21.60% $90.34M 0.38% TTM Technologies Buy 14.40% $126.54M 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

Plexus ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Plexus

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Plexus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plexus's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Plexus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plexus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

