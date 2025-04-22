Uncovering Potential: Check Point Software's Earnings Preview

Check Point Software CHKP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Check Point Software to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

Check Point Software bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.44% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.65 2.25 2.16 2 EPS Actual 2.70 2.25 2.17 2.04 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Check Point Software Shares

Shares of Check Point Software were trading at $207.36 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Check Point Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.