Philip Morris Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Philip Morris Intl PM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Philip Morris Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Investors in Philip Morris Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 1.50 1.82 1.57 1.41
EPS Actual 1.55 1.91 1.59 1.50
Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris Intl were trading at $162.18 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
