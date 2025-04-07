April 7, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Tilray Brands Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Tilray Brands TLRY will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tilray Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Tilray Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tilray Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 -0.02 -0.05
EPS Actual 0 -0.01 0.04 0
Price Change % -10.0% 3.0% 10.0% -2.0%

eps graph

Market Performance of Tilray Brands's Stock

Shares of Tilray Brands were trading at $0.5922 as of April 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Tilray Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.5536-6.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum4.26
Growth39.16
Quality-
Value78.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved