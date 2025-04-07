Tilray Brands Earnings Preview

Tilray Brands TLRY will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tilray Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Tilray Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tilray Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 -0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0 -0.01 0.04 0 Price Change % -10.0% 3.0% 10.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Tilray Brands's Stock

Shares of Tilray Brands were trading at $0.5922 as of April 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Tilray Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.