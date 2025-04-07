A Glimpse of Kura Sushi USA's Earnings Potential

Kura Sushi USA KRUS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kura Sushi USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Kura Sushi USA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 11.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 0 0.16 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.08 0.09 0 -0.09 Price Change % -12.0% -8.0% -16.0% 6.0%

Kura Sushi USA Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kura Sushi USA were trading at $43.61 as of April 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kura Sushi USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kura Sushi USA.

With 7 analyst ratings, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $85.14, indicating a potential 95.23% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Bloomin Brands, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bloomin Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential 73.91% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Bloomin Brands, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kura Sushi USA Neutral 25.22% $7.37M -0.49% Bloomin Brands Neutral -13.52% $80.47M -42.08%

Key Takeaway:

Kura Sushi USA ranks higher than its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Kura Sushi USA is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Kura Sushi USA Better

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a technology-enabled restaurant concept serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company operates a chain of sushi restaurants across the United States serving freshly prepared Japanese cuisine using high-quality ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives. It offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, and Salmon, among others.

Kura Sushi USA: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kura Sushi USA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.22% as of 30 November, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kura Sushi USA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Kura Sushi USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Kura Sushi USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.