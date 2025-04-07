Insights Ahead: WD-40's Quarterly Earnings

WD-40 WDFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that WD-40 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

Investors in WD-40 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.34 1.38 1.11 EPS Actual 1.39 1.23 1.46 1.14 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% 4.0% -9.0%

Tracking WD-40's Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 were trading at $245.09 as of April 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on WD-40

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on WD-40.

Analysts have given WD-40 a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $322.0, indicating a potential 31.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energizer Hldgs, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Energizer Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $36.5, suggesting a potential 85.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $96.8, suggesting a potential 60.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $29.11, suggesting a potential 88.12% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Energizer Hldgs, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Reynolds Consumer Prods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WD-40 Buy 9.31% $84.09M 8.26% Energizer Hldgs Neutral 2.11% $269.60M 16.14% Spectrum Brands Holdings Buy 1.16% $257.80M 1.13% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 1.39% $280M 5.75%

Key Takeaway:

WD-40 ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also has the lowest gross profit margin. In terms of return on equity, WD-40 is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind WD-40

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Financial Milestones: WD-40's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WD-40's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: WD-40's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): WD-40's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 8.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, WD-40 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

