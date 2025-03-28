Workhorse Gr's Earnings: A Preview

Workhorse Gr WKHS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Workhorse Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.38.

The market awaits Workhorse Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $2.00, leading to a 13.93% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -10.25 -15.38 -22.5 -22.5 EPS Actual -12.25 -17.50 -25 -47.5 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -9.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Tracking Workhorse Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Workhorse Gr were trading at $2.05 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 96.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

