Insights Ahead: Westport Fuel Systems's Quarterly Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Westport Fuel Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

Investors in Westport Fuel Systems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westport Fuel Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.52 -0.55 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.32 -0.79 -0.81 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -6.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Westport Fuel Systems's Stock

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems were trading at $4.24 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

