A Glimpse of Nano X Imaging's Earnings Potential

Nano X Imaging NNOX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nano X Imaging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Nano X Imaging bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.25% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.22 -0.26 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.14 -0.14 -0.18 Price Change % 3.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -4.0%

Tracking Nano X Imaging's Stock Performance

Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $5.46 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

