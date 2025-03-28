A Look Ahead: Dare Bioscience's Earnings Forecast

Dare Bioscience DARE will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dare Bioscience to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

Anticipation surrounds Dare Bioscience's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 9.96% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dare Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.72 -1.20 EPS Actual -0.55 1.52 -0.84 -0.72 Price Change % -10.0% 20.0% 14.000000000000002% -11.0%

Market Performance of Dare Bioscience's Stock

Shares of Dare Bioscience were trading at $2.89 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.