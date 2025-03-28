An Overview of Celcuity's Earnings

Celcuity CELC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Celcuity to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67.

Celcuity bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 10.28% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Celcuity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.68 -0.71 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.58 -0.59 -0.61 Price Change % -10.0% -3.0% 2.0% 19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Celcuity were trading at $10.54 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

