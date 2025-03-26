Preview: Lantern Pharma's Earnings

Lantern Pharma LTRN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

Lantern Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 12.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantern Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.55 -0.43 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.46 -0.51 -0.39 Price Change % 12.0% -8.0% -10.0% -25.0%

Performance of Lantern Pharma Shares

Shares of Lantern Pharma were trading at $3.85 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

