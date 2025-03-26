An Overview of VirTra's Earnings

VirTra VTSI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VirTra to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits VirTra's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.86% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at VirTra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.11 0.12 0.15 EPS Actual 0.05 0.11 0.11 0.25 Price Change % 23.0% -5.0% -30.0% 38.0%

VirTra Share Price Analysis

Shares of VirTra were trading at $5.38 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

