March 26, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

An Overview of VirTra's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

VirTra VTSI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VirTra to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits VirTra's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.86% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at VirTra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.11 0.12 0.15
EPS Actual 0.05 0.11 0.11 0.25
Price Change % 23.0% -5.0% -30.0% 38.0%

eps graph

VirTra Share Price Analysis

Shares of VirTra were trading at $5.38 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VirTra visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VTSI Logo
VTSIVirTra Inc
$5.38-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum15.49
Growth90.20
Quality-
Value83.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved