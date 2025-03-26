A Look at PDS Biotechnology's Upcoming Earnings Report

PDS Biotechnology PDSB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PDS Biotechnology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Anticipation surrounds PDS Biotechnology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 10.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PDS Biotechnology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.34 -0.37 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.23 -0.30 -0.35 Price Change % -11.0% -1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of PDS Biotechnology's Stock

Shares of PDS Biotechnology were trading at $1.32 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.