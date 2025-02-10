Edgewell Personal Care Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

Edgewell Personal Care EPC just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care missed estimated earnings by -42.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $10.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Edgewell Personal Care's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.01 0.72 0.06 EPS Actual 0.72 1.22 0.88 0.24 Revenue Estimate 535.23M 651.28M 606.45M 481.35M Revenue Actual 517.60M 647.80M 599.40M 488.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $3.15 and $3.15 per share.

