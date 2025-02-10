Edgewell Personal Care Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

Edgewell Personal Care EPC just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Edgewell Personal Care missed estimated earnings by -42.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $10.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Edgewell Personal Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|1.01
|0.72
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|1.22
|0.88
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|535.23M
|651.28M
|606.45M
|481.35M
|Revenue Actual
|517.60M
|647.80M
|599.40M
|488.90M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Edgewell Personal Care management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $3.15 and $3.15 per share.
