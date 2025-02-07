Bank Bradesco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank Bradesco BBD released its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Bank Bradesco missed estimated earnings by -22.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $50.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank Bradesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|5.32B
|5.43B
|5.71B
|5.75B
|Revenue Actual
|3.77B
|3.28B
|3.65B
|3.26B
