PhenixFIN Q1 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

The earnings results for PhenixFIN PFX for Q1 were made public on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

PhenixFIN beat estimated earnings by 56.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $494 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.91, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at PhenixFIN's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 1.15 0.65 0.79 0.78
EPS Actual 0.24 0.98 0.28 0.82
Revenue Estimate 6.98M 5.17M 5.60M 5.51M
Revenue Actual 5.57M 6.23M 4.66M 5.72M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for PhenixFIN visit their earnings calendar here.

