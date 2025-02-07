PhenixFIN Q1 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

The earnings results for PhenixFIN PFX for Q1 were made public on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
PhenixFIN beat estimated earnings by 56.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $494 thousand from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.91, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at PhenixFIN's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.65
|0.79
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.98
|0.28
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|6.98M
|5.17M
|5.60M
|5.51M
|Revenue Actual
|5.57M
|6.23M
|4.66M
|5.72M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for PhenixFIN visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
