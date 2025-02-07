Kimco Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Kimco Realty KIM for Q4 were made public on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Kimco Realty missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $73.79 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Kimco Realty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.41
|0.39
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|499.13M
|497.79M
|477.31M
|448.36M
|Revenue Actual
|507.63M
|500.23M
|503.75M
|451.60M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Kimco Realty management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $1.72 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Kimco Realty visit their earnings calendar here.
