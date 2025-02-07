February 7, 2025 7:10 AM 1 min read

Kimco Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Kimco Realty KIM for Q4 were made public on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:50 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Kimco Realty missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $73.79 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Kimco Realty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.40 0.38
EPS Actual 0.43 0.41 0.39 0.39
Revenue Estimate 499.13M 497.79M 477.31M 448.36M
Revenue Actual 507.63M 500.23M 503.75M 451.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kimco Realty management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $1.72 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Kimco Realty visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
