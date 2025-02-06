Werner Enterprises Q4 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

Werner Enterprises WERN announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Werner Enterprises missed estimated earnings by -64.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was down $67.27 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.21
|0.27
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.17
|0.14
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|765.22M
|770.83M
|788.32M
|820.37M
|Revenue Actual
|745.70M
|760.80M
|769.08M
|821.95M
