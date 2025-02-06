February 6, 2025 4:50 PM 1 min read

Werner Enterprises Q4 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Werner Enterprises WERN announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Werner Enterprises missed estimated earnings by -64.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was down $67.27 million from the same period last year.

The company missed on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.27 0.43
EPS Actual 0.15 0.17 0.14 0.39
Revenue Estimate 765.22M 770.83M 788.32M 820.37M
Revenue Actual 745.70M 760.80M 769.08M 821.95M

To track all earnings releases for Werner Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

