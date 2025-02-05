McKesson Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

The Q3 earnings report for McKesson MCK was released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

McKesson beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.03 versus an estimate of $7.99.

Revenue was up $14.40 billion from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 11.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.88 7.21 6.35 7.05 EPS Actual 7.07 7.88 6.18 7.74 Revenue Estimate 89.33B 82.53B 79.32B 77.86B Revenue Actual 93.65B 79.28B 76.36B 80.90B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

McKesson management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $32.55 and $32.95 per share.

To track all earnings releases for McKesson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.