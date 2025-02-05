McKesson Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

The Q3 earnings report for McKesson MCK was released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
McKesson beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.03 versus an estimate of $7.99.
Revenue was up $14.40 billion from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 11.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|6.88
|7.21
|6.35
|7.05
|EPS Actual
|7.07
|7.88
|6.18
|7.74
|Revenue Estimate
|89.33B
|82.53B
|79.32B
|77.86B
|Revenue Actual
|93.65B
|79.28B
|76.36B
|80.90B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
McKesson management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $32.55 and $32.95 per share.
To track all earnings releases for McKesson visit their earnings calendar here.
