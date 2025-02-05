February 5, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Insights into Ford Motor Q4 Earnings

Ford Motor F released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 22.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was down $7.29 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.68 0.42 0.13
EPS Actual 0.49 0.47 0.49 0.29
Revenue Estimate 41.88B 44.02B 40.10B 39.53B
Revenue Actual 43.07B 44.81B 39.89B 43.21B

To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

