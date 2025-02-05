Insights into Ford Motor Q4 Earnings

Ford Motor F released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 22.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was down $7.29 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.68
|0.42
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.47
|0.49
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|41.88B
|44.02B
|40.10B
|39.53B
|Revenue Actual
|43.07B
|44.81B
|39.89B
|43.21B
