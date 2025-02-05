U-Haul Holding Q3 Earnings Summary & Key Takeaways

U-Haul Holding UHAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U-Haul Holding beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $49.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.36, resulting in a 2.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.25
|0.11
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.95
|-0.05
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.25B
|1.17B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|1.55B
|1.18B
|1.34B
To track all earnings releases for U-Haul Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
