U-Haul Holding Q3 Earnings Summary & Key Takeaways

U-Haul Holding UHAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U-Haul Holding beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $49.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.36, resulting in a 2.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.25 0.11 0.86 EPS Actual 0.96 0.95 -0.05 0.46 Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.25B 1.17B 1.34B Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.55B 1.18B 1.34B

To track all earnings releases for U-Haul Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.