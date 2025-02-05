DHI Group Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

The earnings results for DHI Group DHX for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
DHI Group beat estimated earnings by 0.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.0.
Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|35.27M
|36.09M
|36.36M
|35.79M
|Revenue Actual
|35.28M
|35.83M
|36.02M
|37.29M
To track all earnings releases for DHI Group visit their earnings calendar here.
