February 5, 2025

DHI Group Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
The earnings results for DHI Group DHX for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

DHI Group beat estimated earnings by 0.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.0.

Revenue was down $2.50 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.04
EPS Actual 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.04
Revenue Estimate 35.27M 36.09M 36.36M 35.79M
Revenue Actual 35.28M 35.83M 36.02M 37.29M

To track all earnings releases for DHI Group visit their earnings calendar here.

DHX Logo
DHXDHI Group Inc
$3.0011.9%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
37.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
