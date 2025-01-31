Earnings Summary: Hitachi Q3

Hitachi HTHIY reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hitachi missed estimated earnings by -9.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $903.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.07, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Hitachi's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.05 0.33 0.34 EPS Actual 0.34 0.49 1.02 0.64 Revenue Estimate 15.82B 12.27B 15.53B 13.49B Revenue Actual 15.68B 14.19B 18.68B 15.28B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hitachi management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $0.91 and $0.91 per share.

