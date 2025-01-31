Earnings Summary: Hitachi Q3

Hitachi HTHIY reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hitachi missed estimated earnings by -9.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $903.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.07, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Hitachi's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.05
|0.33
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.49
|1.02
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|15.82B
|12.27B
|15.53B
|13.49B
|Revenue Actual
|15.68B
|14.19B
|18.68B
|15.28B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hitachi management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $0.91 and $0.91 per share.
