HarborOne Bancorp Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

HarborOne Bancorp HONE announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:21 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
HarborOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was down $6.77 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at HarborOne Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.17
|0.11
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.18
|0.17
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|32.17M
|30.78M
|29.23M
|30.24M
|Revenue Actual
|31.89M
|31.35M
|30.58M
|38.60M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for HarborOne Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
