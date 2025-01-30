HarborOne Bancorp Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

HarborOne Bancorp HONE announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:21 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was down $6.77 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at HarborOne Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 0.11 0.15 EPS Actual 0.10 0.18 0.17 0.09 Revenue Estimate 32.17M 30.78M 29.23M 30.24M Revenue Actual 31.89M 31.35M 30.58M 38.60M

