January 30, 2025 9:25 AM 1 min read

HarborOne Bancorp Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

HarborOne Bancorp HONE announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:21 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was down $6.77 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at HarborOne Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 0.11 0.15
EPS Actual 0.10 0.18 0.17 0.09
Revenue Estimate 32.17M 30.78M 29.23M 30.24M
Revenue Actual 31.89M 31.35M 30.58M 38.60M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for HarborOne Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HONE Logo
HONEHarborOne Bancorp Inc
$12.342.24%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved