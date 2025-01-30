Red River Bancshares Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

Red River Bancshares RRBI announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.24.

Revenue was up $2.20 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.10 1.03 0.98 EPS Actual 1.27 1.16 1.16 1.16 Revenue Estimate 22.47M 21.73M 23.57M 20.73M Revenue Actual 27.88M 26.89M 26.29M 26.48M

