Red River Bancshares Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

Red River Bancshares RRBI announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 08:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was up $2.20 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|1.10
|1.03
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|22.47M
|21.73M
|23.57M
|20.73M
|Revenue Actual
|27.88M
|26.89M
|26.29M
|26.48M
