Insights into Qorvo Q3 Earnings

The earnings results for Qorvo QRVO for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Qorvo beat estimated earnings by 33.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was down $157.70 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 27.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.85 0.71 1.21 1.66
EPS Actual 1.88 0.87 1.39 2.10
Revenue Estimate 1.03B 851.88M 926.25M 1.00B
Revenue Actual 1.05B 886.67M 941.99M 1.07B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Qorvo management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $0.9 and $1.1 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Qorvo visit their earnings calendar here.

