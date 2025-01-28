Insights into Qorvo Q3 Earnings

The earnings results for Qorvo QRVO for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Qorvo beat estimated earnings by 33.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was down $157.70 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 27.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|0.71
|1.21
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|0.87
|1.39
|2.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|851.88M
|926.25M
|1.00B
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|886.67M
|941.99M
|1.07B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Qorvo management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $0.9 and $1.1 per share.
