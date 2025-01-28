January 28, 2025 4:10 PM 1 min read

F5 Earnings Review: Q1 Summary

F5 FFIV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F5 beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $3.84 versus an estimate of $3.36.

Revenue was up $73.89 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 3.45 2.96 2.86 3.04
EPS Actual 3.67 3.36 2.91 3.43
Revenue Estimate 730.39M 685.91M 685.36M 685.34M
Revenue Actual 746.67M 695.50M 681.35M 692.60M

To track all earnings releases for F5 visit their earnings calendar here.

