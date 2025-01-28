F5 Earnings Review: Q1 Summary

F5 FFIV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F5 beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $3.84 versus an estimate of $3.36.
Revenue was up $73.89 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at F5's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|3.45
|2.96
|2.86
|3.04
|EPS Actual
|3.67
|3.36
|2.91
|3.43
|Revenue Estimate
|730.39M
|685.91M
|685.36M
|685.34M
|Revenue Actual
|746.67M
|695.50M
|681.35M
|692.60M
To track all earnings releases for F5 visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.