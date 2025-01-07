Cal-Maine Foods Earnings Report: Q2 Overview

Cal-Maine Foods CALM released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods beat estimated earnings by 21.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.47 versus an estimate of $3.68.

Revenue was up $431.44 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.73 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.33 1.85 2.46 0.83
EPS Actual 3.06 2.32 3 0.65
Revenue Estimate 614.77M 608.66M 692.35M 525.39M
Revenue Actual 785.87M 640.79M 703.08M 523.23M

To track all earnings releases for Cal-Maine Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

