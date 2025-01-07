Cal-Maine Foods Earnings Report: Q2 Overview

Cal-Maine Foods CALM released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Cal-Maine Foods beat estimated earnings by 21.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.47 versus an estimate of $3.68.
Revenue was up $431.44 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.73 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.33
|1.85
|2.46
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|3.06
|2.32
|3
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|614.77M
|608.66M
|692.35M
|525.39M
|Revenue Actual
|785.87M
|640.79M
|703.08M
|523.23M
To track all earnings releases for Cal-Maine Foods visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.