Xcel Brands Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

December 20, 2024 4:35 PM | 1 min read |

Xcel Brands XELB announced its Q3 earnings on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Xcel Brands beat estimated earnings by 54.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $725 thousand from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Xcel Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.18 -0.25 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.09 -0.24 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 3.62M 2.20M 2.46M 2.80M
Revenue Actual 2.95M 2.18M 2.29M 2.64M

To track all earnings releases for Xcel Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

