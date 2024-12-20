Xcel Brands Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Xcel Brands XELB announced its Q3 earnings on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Xcel Brands beat estimated earnings by 54.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $725 thousand from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Xcel Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.25
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.24
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.62M
|2.20M
|2.46M
|2.80M
|Revenue Actual
|2.95M
|2.18M
|2.29M
|2.64M
