Earnings Summary: Steelcase Q3

Steelcase SCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Steelcase beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 6.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.10
|0.21
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.16
|0.23
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|864.10M
|729.12M
|780.25M
|798.65M
|Revenue Actual
|855.80M
|727.30M
|775.20M
|777.90M
