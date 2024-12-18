Earnings Summary: Steelcase Q3

Steelcase SCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Steelcase beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 6.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.10 0.21 0.23 EPS Actual 0.39 0.16 0.23 0.30 Revenue Estimate 864.10M 729.12M 780.25M 798.65M Revenue Actual 855.80M 727.30M 775.20M 777.90M

