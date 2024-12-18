OrganiGram Holdings Q4 Earnings Assessment

December 18, 2024 9:20 AM | 1 min read |

OrganiGram Holdings OGI just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings missed estimated earnings by -167.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $1.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.

