Worthington Enterprises Q2 Earnings Assessment

Worthington Enterprises WOR released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $812.95 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.24 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Worthington Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.94 0.75 0.71 EPS Actual 0.50 0.74 0.80 0.78 Revenue Estimate 300.26M 359.39M 326.97M 1.03B Revenue Actual 257.31M 318.80M 316.75M 1.09B

