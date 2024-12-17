Worthington Enterprises Q2 Earnings Assessment

Worthington Enterprises WOR released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Worthington Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $812.95 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.24 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Worthington Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.94
|0.75
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.74
|0.80
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|300.26M
|359.39M
|326.97M
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|257.31M
|318.80M
|316.75M
|1.09B
To track all earnings releases for Worthington Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.