Insights into MIND Technology Q3 Earnings

December 10, 2024 4:40 PM | 1 min read |

MIND Technology MIND reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MIND Technology beat estimated earnings by 2108.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.87 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.3 0.48 -0.20
EPS Actual -0.11 0 0.39 -1.89
Revenue Estimate 10.75M 12.05M 13.50M 10.50M
Revenue Actual 10.04M 9.68M 13.38M 4.97M

To track all earnings releases for MIND Technology visit their earnings calendar here.

