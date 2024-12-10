Insights into MIND Technology Q3 Earnings

MIND Technology MIND reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
MIND Technology beat estimated earnings by 2108.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.87 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.3
|0.48
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|0
|0.39
|-1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|10.75M
|12.05M
|13.50M
|10.50M
|Revenue Actual
|10.04M
|9.68M
|13.38M
|4.97M
