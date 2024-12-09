Insights into HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

The Q3 earnings report for HealthEquity HQY was released on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
HealthEquity beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $51.21 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.16 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.66
|0.56
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.80
|0.63
|0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|284.87M
|278.11M
|258.55M
|243.61M
|Revenue Actual
|299.93M
|287.60M
|262.39M
|249.22M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
HealthEquity management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $3.08 and $3.16 per share.
To track all earnings releases for HealthEquity visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.