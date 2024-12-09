Earnings Breakdown: HealthEquity Q3

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 9, 2024 4:40 PM | 1 min read |

HealthEquity HQY announced its Q3 earnings on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

HealthEquity beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $51.21 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.70 0.66 0.56 0.5
EPS Actual 0.86 0.80 0.63 0.6
Revenue Estimate 284.87M 278.11M 258.55M 243.61M
Revenue Actual 299.93M 287.60M 262.39M 249.22M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

HealthEquity management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $3.08 and $3.16 per share.

To track all earnings releases for HealthEquity visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved