HealthEquity Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

HealthEquity HQY announced its Q3 earnings on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

HealthEquity beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $51.21 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.16 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.66 0.56 0.5 EPS Actual 0.86 0.80 0.63 0.6 Revenue Estimate 284.87M 278.11M 258.55M 243.61M Revenue Actual 299.93M 287.60M 262.39M 249.22M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

HealthEquity management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $3.08 and $3.16 per share.

To track all earnings releases for HealthEquity visit their earnings calendar here.

