Petco Health and Wellness: Q3 Earnings Insights

The earnings results for Petco Health and Wellness WOOF for Q3 were made public on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 04:02 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 33.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 0.02 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 1.52B 1.51B 1.62B 1.51B Revenue Actual 1.52B 1.53B 1.67B 1.49B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness management provided guidance for Q4 2024, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.02 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.